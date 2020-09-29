Mama mama mama oh how I miss you so much the pain and hurt I'm feeling right now is something that I'm for sure I'm going to always feel I will never be the same life will never be the same I love you so so much I wish we could have spent just a little more time together before you left you were a great mother to us all you did everything for your children and grandchildren I'm still in disbelief that your gone I wish we could have you back I would do anything but I know your in a much better place and i know you would have never left without knowing we would be okay and taken care of you are truly missed mama I love you forever baby rest up love your daughter

Elaine Bryant

Daughter