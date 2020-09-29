1/1
Willie L. Rosier
Willie L. Rosier

Tallahassee FL - Willie Lenoris Rosier, 63, of Tallahassee, FL passed on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Graveside services, with social distancing, are 12:00 noon Friday in Tallahassee National Cemetery. Viewing will be Thursday 4-6 p.m. at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Born in Wakulla County, Willie was a United States Army veteran and a mechanic and auto body repairman. Treasuring his love and legacy are his sister-caregiver, Nancy (Edward) Jackson; sisters: Pearly Rosier and Darceal Ayers; brothers: Henry L. (Pamela). James, Larry (Louise) and David Rosier; and numerous other relatives and friends. Willie's parents, John Henry and Ethel Lee Nelson Rosier and his brother, Charles and sister Tassie Bryant all predeceased him.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Memorial service
03:00 PM
TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
September 25, 2020
Mama mama mama oh how I miss you so much the pain and hurt I'm feeling right now is something that I'm for sure I'm going to always feel I will never be the same life will never be the same I love you so so much I wish we could have spent just a little more time together before you left you were a great mother to us all you did everything for your children and grandchildren I'm still in disbelief that your gone I wish we could have you back I would do anything but I know your in a much better place and i know you would have never left without knowing we would be okay and taken care of you are truly missed mama I love you forever baby rest up love your daughter
Elaine Bryant
Daughter
September 24, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. You gave me some good advice when I was in emotional pain and needed help. You was an Angel sent by God...thank you for everything you done. You earned your wings!!
Frederick Ferrell
Friend
September 24, 2020
Sending my heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family. Willie Mae was always a sweet and humble lady who kept a smile on her face. To the family, you are in my thoughts and prayers during your loss and in the days to come.
Anginita Rosier
Family
