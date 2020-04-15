Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Tallahassee, FL - Mother Willie Mae Caldwell Gadson, 98, of Tallahassee passed at home on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Midway Community Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A native of Havana (Jamison Community), Mrs. Gadson had worked in the farming industry before retiring. She was a devout member of New Bethel P.B. Church, where she served as a church mother, Bible and Sunday School Scholar and a member of the 70 Plus Club. Cherishing her love and memory are her children: Jean Gordon, Katherine (George) Helen Garye, Betty (Jerry) McGriff, Cheryl (Abraham) Clemons and Carolyn Gadson; a granddaughter whom she raised, Sabrina Vickers; 26 grandchildren; 58 great-grandchildren; 20 great-great grandchildren; siblings, Elder J.O. (Clara) Caldwell, Alton Frank Caldwell and Mattie Ruth Caldwell Mann; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
