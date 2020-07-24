1/1
Willie Mae Lunsford
1920 - 2020
Willie Mae Lunsford

Tallahassee - Willie Mae Lunsford, 100, of Tallahassee, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Born in Fannin County, Georgia on May 29, 1920, she was a daughter of the late John H. and Sarah Elizabeth "Sally" Jenkins Smith. Also preceding her in death are her husband, Roy Edward Lunsford, Sr.; children, Margaret Ella Lunsford, Herbert Bailey Lunsford and Roy Edward Lunsford, Jr.; and her siblings, Claud, Clint, Pauline, Effie and Jessie.

Survivors include a daughter, Sandi Jackson (husband, Jody); son, William Thomas Lunsford; grandchildren Lisa Jones, Chad Lunsford, Jeremy Lunsford, Cameo Lunsford, Robin Jackson, Joe Jackson, Jennifer Lunsford; numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

The graveside service is 10:00 AM, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to Covenant Care Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Tallahassee Memory Gardens
Guest Book sponsored by Abbey Funeral Home and <br>Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee

