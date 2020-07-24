Willie Mae Lunsford
Tallahassee - Willie Mae Lunsford, 100, of Tallahassee, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
Born in Fannin County, Georgia on May 29, 1920, she was a daughter of the late John H. and Sarah Elizabeth "Sally" Jenkins Smith. Also preceding her in death are her husband, Roy Edward Lunsford, Sr.; children, Margaret Ella Lunsford, Herbert Bailey Lunsford and Roy Edward Lunsford, Jr.; and her siblings, Claud, Clint, Pauline, Effie and Jessie.
Survivors include a daughter, Sandi Jackson (husband, Jody); son, William Thomas Lunsford; grandchildren Lisa Jones, Chad Lunsford, Jeremy Lunsford, Cameo Lunsford, Robin Jackson, Joe Jackson, Jennifer Lunsford; numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
The graveside service is 10:00 AM, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to Covenant Care Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com
