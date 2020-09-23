Willie Mae Rosier
Tallahassee - Willie Mae Bryant Rosier, 57, of Tallahassee passed on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Memorial services are 3:00 p.m. Sunday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Social distancing will be observed. Born in Green Cove Springs, FL, Mrs. Rosier, widow of Dennis Rosier, Sr. was a longtime Tallahassee resident. Survivors include her children: Candy, Elaine and John Bryant, Dana and Dennis Rosier, Jr.; 20 grandchildren; siblings: Russell, Bobby Lee and Gwendolyn Bryant; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.