Willie Mae Rosier
Willie Mae Rosier

Tallahassee - Willie Mae Bryant Rosier, 57, of Tallahassee passed on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Memorial services are 3:00 p.m. Sunday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Social distancing will be observed. Born in Green Cove Springs, FL, Mrs. Rosier, widow of Dennis Rosier, Sr. was a longtime Tallahassee resident. Survivors include her children: Candy, Elaine and John Bryant, Dana and Dennis Rosier, Jr.; 20 grandchildren; siblings: Russell, Bobby Lee and Gwendolyn Bryant; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Memorial service
03:00 PM
TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
