Willie MillsCrawfordville - Willie Mills , 97, a native of Wakulla County died Saturday, August 29, 2020.Graveside service will be 10 AM Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Walker Cemetery in Crawfordville, FL. Viewing will be from 11 AM to 6 PM Friday, September 4, 2020 at Strong & Jones Funeral Home.He he survived by three daughters, Vernestine Moore, Glinese Daniels and Lisa Jackson; two sons, Ronald Arnold (Helen) and Cedric Mills; one sister, Ida Marie Green; raised as his sister, Lula Cooper; best friend, Robert Bruce; 14 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.