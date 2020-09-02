1/1
Willie Mills
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willie Mills

Crawfordville - Willie Mills , 97, a native of Wakulla County died Saturday, August 29, 2020.

Graveside service will be 10 AM Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Walker Cemetery in Crawfordville, FL. Viewing will be from 11 AM to 6 PM Friday, September 4, 2020 at Strong & Jones Funeral Home.

He he survived by three daughters, Vernestine Moore, Glinese Daniels and Lisa Jackson; two sons, Ronald Arnold (Helen) and Cedric Mills; one sister, Ida Marie Green; raised as his sister, Lula Cooper; best friend, Robert Bruce; 14 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Viewing
11:00 - 06:00 PM
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Walker Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
629 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved