Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie P. Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie P. Johnson Obituary
Willie P. Johnson

Tallahassee, FL - Willie Paul Johnson, 66, of Tallahassee, FL passed on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Funeral services are 12 noon Thursday, February 6, at Greater Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church, Saxon St., with burial in Bethpage Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. "Jumpshot", as he was lovingly known had been a sign technician, installing roadside advertisements. Survivors include his wife, Veverly Pittman Johnson; children, Anthony Jackson, Willie (Rochelle), Cynthia and Paula Johnson; 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Elouise Ford; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -