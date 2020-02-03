|
|
Willie P. Johnson
Tallahassee, FL - Willie Paul Johnson, 66, of Tallahassee, FL passed on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Funeral services are 12 noon Thursday, February 6, at Greater Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church, Saxon St., with burial in Bethpage Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. "Jumpshot", as he was lovingly known had been a sign technician, installing roadside advertisements. Survivors include his wife, Veverly Pittman Johnson; children, Anthony Jackson, Willie (Rochelle), Cynthia and Paula Johnson; 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Elouise Ford; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020