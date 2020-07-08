1/1
Willie Ree Pitts Jr.
1953 - 2020
Willie Ree Pitts, Jr.

Tallahassee - Willie Ree Pitts, Jr., 67, of Tallahassee, FL passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at his home. He was born on February 5, 1953 in Troy, AL to the late Willie Ree Pitts, Sr, and Annie Pearl Starks. Willie graduated from Shanks High School in Quincy, FL. He worked as a plumber, and tradesman all over the state of Florida to include the cities of; Boynton Beach, Palm Beach, and Tallahassee.

Willie will always be remembered as a loving son, brother, father, and friend who was always there to help others. He was known to always call and text you just to see how you were doing, and to offer a helping hand. He enjoyed working hard to provide for his family while relaxing and hanging out with friends and family. He always enjoyed having a good time whether it was on the job-site or at a party, where he was affectionately known for his smile and his laugh. The time has come for Willie to answer the calling of the Lord in heaven, while also reuniting with his late son Willie Ree Pitts, III (PJ).

Willie is survived by his children; Marthea Pitts and Marcus (Michelle) Pitts, grandchildren; Aryana Richardson, Jasmine Pitts, Leah Pitts and Kaylin Pitts; siblings, Linda Pitts, Willie (Judy) Pitts, Pearl (Oscar) Horne, Nelson Harley, Arthur (Lawanda) Harley, Willie Ousley, and Albert Ousley. He also leaves and cherishes the memory of his Godmother Nellie Glover, and Godbrother Michael Glover, in addition to a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many other friends and extended family.

The online viewing of the service can be found at: https://youtu.be/K9yXUZs7miI




Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 8 to Jul. 12, 2020.
