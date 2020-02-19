Services
Williams Funeral Home
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
St. James AMEC,
Quinc, FL
More Obituaries for Willie Reeves
Willie Reeves Sr.

Willie Reeves Sr. Obituary
Willie Reeves, Sr

Quincy - Mr. Willie Reeves, Sr, 91 years of age, Quincy, FL, departed this life on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in Quincy, FL. He leaves too cherish his precious memories: two sons, Willie Reeves, III and Robert Earl Reeves (Sonja), both of Quincy, FL, two daughters, Margaret R. Bouie (Gill) and Jeanie Ward (Hubbard), both of Quincy, FL, one brother, Harvey Reeves (Rosa), Dothan, AL, one sister, Cerester James, Tampa, FL and 10 grands; 18 gr. grands; 3 gr. gr. grands. Visitation will be from 2pm - 6 pm, Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Mortuary. A celebration of life will be 11:00 am, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. James AMEC, Quincy, FL with burial at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Williams Funeral Home will be providing the service for the Reeves family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
