Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Greater Elizabeth M.B. Church Cemetery
Lloyd, FL
View Map
Willie Sanders U.s. Army Sgt. (Retired) Major

Willie Sanders U.s. Army Sgt. (Retired) Major

Willie Sanders U.S. Army Sgt. Major (Retired)
Willie Sanders U.S. Army Sgt. Major (Retired)

Tallahassee, FL - Elder William Benjamin Sanders, 86, of Tallahassee passed in Orange Park, FL on Friday, April 10, 2020. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Friday at Greater Elizabeth M.B. Church Cemetery, Lloyd. FL. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Thursday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. A Havana native, Elder Sanders pastored China Hill P.B. Church from 2007-2019, before retiring. He was a retired Sergeant Major, having served for over 35 years in the U.S. Army. He was a 1950 graduate of Quincy's Stevens High School and earned his Associate's degree from the University of Maryland. Treasuring his love and legacy are his wife, Jessie Reddick Sanders; sons, George and Willie C. Sanders; daughter, Tammy Sanders Howard; ten grandchildren; two godchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
