Willie Sanders U.S. Army Sgt. Major (Retired)
Tallahassee, FL - Elder William Benjamin Sanders, 86, of Tallahassee passed in Orange Park, FL on Friday, April 10, 2020. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Friday at Greater Elizabeth M.B. Church Cemetery, Lloyd. FL. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Thursday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. A Havana native, Elder Sanders pastored China Hill P.B. Church from 2007-2019, before retiring. He was a retired Sergeant Major, having served for over 35 years in the U.S. Army. He was a 1950 graduate of Quincy's Stevens High School and earned his Associate's degree from the University of Maryland. Treasuring his love and legacy are his wife, Jessie Reddick Sanders; sons, George and Willie C. Sanders; daughter, Tammy Sanders Howard; ten grandchildren; two godchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020