Services
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
New Bethel AME Church
Monticello, FL
View Map
Willie Thomas Sr. Obituary
Willie Thomas, Sr.

Monticello, FL - Willie Thomas, Sr., 81, passed at home on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at New Bethel AME Church, Monticello, with burial in Bradley Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO 850-997-5553. Before retiring, Mr. Thomas had worked as a foreman at Bassett's Dairy. He later worked as a bus driver for Jefferson County Schools and Aucilla Christian School. He was also a self-employed electrician. Survivors include his loving wife of 55 years, Zara Bradley Thomas; children, Loretha T. (Terry) Anderson and Richard (Donnetta) Thomas; several grand and great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Martha (John) Odom and Geneva McKelvin; brothers-in-law; Jacob (Gloria) Bradley and Nathaniel (Freida) Bradley and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 11, 2019
