Willis Earl Brock passed away on February 18, 2020, after bravely fighting several serious illnesses. He is survived by his son, Dylan, his mother Nancy, his sister LaNan, and his brothers Spence and Chuck. He is preceded in heaven by his father Larry.

Willis filled everyone around him with joy and laughter. He never failed to help anyone in need and could bring a smile to anyone's face even at the worst of times. Willis was born in Saint Petersburg, Florida, and graduated from Godby High School in Tallahassee, Florida. Willis chose to be an auto mechanic as his profession and his skill was revered wherever he worked.

An avid motorcycle rider and enthusiast from a young age, Willis was a champion amateur motocross racer, winning numerous trophies in competitions throughout the country. His love of motorcycle riding continued throughout his life and some of his happiest times were spent on weekend rides with his friends throughout the Tampa Bay area. "You don't stop riding when you get old, you get old when you stop riding."

A memorial service to celebrate Willis' life will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Michels and Lundquist Funeral Home at 5228 Trouble Creek Road in New Port Richey, FL 34652. Family and friends will gather at 11:00 AM, with the service starting at Noon. A celebration of Willis' life will take place thereafter at Willis' home.
