Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Graveside service
Friday, May 10, 2019
3:30 PM
Southside Cemetery
Willow Simon

Willow Simon Obituary
Willow Simon

Tampa - Infant Willow Simon, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019.

Graveside service will be FRIDAY, May 10, 2019, 3:30 P.M. at Southside Cemetery.

Survivors include her parents, Aaron and Ingrid Simon; brothers, Aaron L. Simon, Antwan Simon and Aden Simon; maternal grandparents, Delores Dean and Edward Tolliver; paternal grandparents, Andrea Wilkins and Edward Simon, Jr.; paternal great grandparents, Edward Simon, Sr. and Linda Simon, Brenda Wilkins and Anthony Wilkins, Sr. and a host of aunts, uncles and dear cousins.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Robert (Bobby Joe) Dean; maternal great grandparents, Joseph Dean and Phyllistine Dean, Louis Allen and Willie Mae Allen.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 9, 2019
