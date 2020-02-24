|
|
Wilma Y. Willis
Tallahassee, FL - Wilma Yvonne Willis, 57, of Tallahassee passed on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Services are 12:00 noon Saturday at the Old West Enrichment Center, with burial in Clifford Hill Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850) 942-1950. Most recently, Ms. Willis was employed with Leon County Schools. Treasuring her love and legacy are her daughters Latosha Green, Shakira Pompey and Brittany (Michael) Williams; parents, Samuel Willis, Sr. and Willie Mae Mitchell Willis; grandchildren, Kiana Johnson, Asyalin Proctor, Khalia Gilley, Amor Williams and Kiersten Williams; two great-grandchildren; sister, Wanda Willis (Davius) McKenzie; brothers, Anthony and Surry Willis; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2020