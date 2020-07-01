1/1
Winifred K. McCutcheon
Tallahassee - Winifred K. McCutcheon, 93, who passed peacefully on Tuesday June 23, 2020 was born Winifred Lucille Kuhns of Mechanicsburg PA on November 1, 1926. She was the first daughter of Rankin and Gladys Kuhns, older sister by 3 yrs of Marilyn Kuhns. Winnie graduated Mechanicsburg High School then went on to the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia to graduate with a degree in psychology. Winnie was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who was also known to be a world class bridge player, an avid reader, excellent homemaker and cook. Known for her gregarious laugh and her zest for life, she shared a happily married life of 67 yrs with Curtis Alan McCutcheon Jr or "Bud", a veteran of WW2, a graduate of Cornell University in mechanical engineering. With Bud working in Philadelphia, Winnie and Bud raised their 2 children in Berwyn PA, then moved on to reside in Stone Harbor NJ, Jupiter FL and finally Tallahassee FL. Winnie is survived by her 2 children, Ellen M. Barnard of Tallahassee, and Curtis A McCutcheon III of Lancaster PA, her two grandchildren Brian Barnard Jr and Christopher Barnard and her 5 great grandchildren. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be pending but not held at this precarious time.




Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.
