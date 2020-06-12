Winnifred Imler-Short
Lake Panasoffkee - Winnifred (Hodge) Imler-Short, 93, of Lake Panasoffkee and formerly of Tallahassee passed away on June 6, 2020 in Hospice Care in Lecanto. She was born on July 5, 1926 in Suwannee County to the late Jesse James Hodge and Eula (Thompkins) Hodge. She was predeceased by her first husband, Irvin S. Imler of Baltimore, Maryland, whom she was married to for almost 50 years until his passing in 1994. She remarried in Lake Panasoffkee James K. Short until his passing in 2011. Mrs. Imler-Short was a long-term Tallahassee resident and worked for the State Road Department until her retirement. She was a member of the Eastern Star, American Legion Auxillary in Tallahassee, and the Lake Panasoffkee United Methodist Church. She is survived by her son, Stephen Imler of Tampa and her daughter, Laland Imler-Moore of Jacksonville; 2 grandchildren, Ashley Caron (Richard) and Brandice Moore, and her great-granddaughter, Riley. She is also survived by her brothers, James Alford (Janice) of Tallahassee, Jerry Alford (Linda) of High Springs, and many nieces and nephews. Winnifred Imler-Short will be laid to rest next to her late husband, James K. Short at Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery in Live Oak, FL. Purcell Funeral Home, www.beyersfuneralhome.com.
Lake Panasoffkee - Winnifred (Hodge) Imler-Short, 93, of Lake Panasoffkee and formerly of Tallahassee passed away on June 6, 2020 in Hospice Care in Lecanto. She was born on July 5, 1926 in Suwannee County to the late Jesse James Hodge and Eula (Thompkins) Hodge. She was predeceased by her first husband, Irvin S. Imler of Baltimore, Maryland, whom she was married to for almost 50 years until his passing in 1994. She remarried in Lake Panasoffkee James K. Short until his passing in 2011. Mrs. Imler-Short was a long-term Tallahassee resident and worked for the State Road Department until her retirement. She was a member of the Eastern Star, American Legion Auxillary in Tallahassee, and the Lake Panasoffkee United Methodist Church. She is survived by her son, Stephen Imler of Tampa and her daughter, Laland Imler-Moore of Jacksonville; 2 grandchildren, Ashley Caron (Richard) and Brandice Moore, and her great-granddaughter, Riley. She is also survived by her brothers, James Alford (Janice) of Tallahassee, Jerry Alford (Linda) of High Springs, and many nieces and nephews. Winnifred Imler-Short will be laid to rest next to her late husband, James K. Short at Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery in Live Oak, FL. Purcell Funeral Home, www.beyersfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Jun. 12, 2020.