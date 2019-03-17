Services
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
Graveside service
Following Services
Tallahassee Memory Gardens
Tallahassee - Winnofae Griffis Fair, age 82, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Tallahassee. She was born in Union County, Florida to parents Mallie Griffis and Ona Richardson Griffis. She was a secretary for the State of Florida Parole Commission and enjoyed cooking and gardening in her free time. Most of all, she loved her family and being together.

Winnofae is predeceased by her loving husband, Joseph David Fair; grandson Matt Fair. She is survived by her son, William "Billy" Fair (Christine); granddaughter Alexa Fair; great-grandchildren Conner, Nolen, Carson, and Charleigh; sister Alice Ellington; brother Keith Griffis; brother-in-law John Fair; sister-in-law Debbie Fair.

The family will be receiving guests at Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee (200 John Knox Rd.) beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 until service time at 2:00 p.m. Graveside services at Tallahassee Memory Gardens will immediately follow the funeral service.

Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the Fair family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193 www.bevisfh.com)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 17, 2019
