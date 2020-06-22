Woodie Marshall Price
1933 - 2020
Woodie Marshall Price

Tallahassee - Woodie Marshall Price, 86, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at his home in Tallahassee.

Funeral services will be held 11:30 a.m., Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Immanuel Baptist Church with burial at Tallahassee National Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.

Woodie was born to Thomas A. and Grace H. Price August 14, 1933 in Earlysville, VA.

He was employed with Centel as a Network Switching Manager until his retirement. He was a member of the Moose Lodge, served with the Church Prison Ministry, enjoyed his tractor and gardening, and loved FSU Football. He was also a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.

Woodie,a Veteran of the US Army, is survived by his wife, Ann Price; sons, Michael Price of Crawfordville, and Jeffrey Price of Tallahassee; daughter, Marsha Price Poppell (Buddy) of Thomasville, GA; sisters, Alice Price and Ann Singletary both of Earlysville, VA; sister-in-law, Hilda Price of Richmond, VA; and one grandchild, Warren Poppell.

Woodie is preceded in death by 3 brothers, Harold, Earl and Ed Price; and 2 sisters-in-law, Faith and Shirley Price.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
