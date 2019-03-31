|
|
W.R. "Billy" Cross
Tallahassee - W.R. "Billy" Cross, 85, of Tallahassee, passed away unexpectedly, on Thursday, March 28, 2019, due to injuries sustained in an accident.
Billy was born on January 28, 1934, in Red Level, AL to Margie Perrett and J. Ellis Cross. He was a United States Army veteran and longtime resident of Tallahassee, where he owned a cabinet shop for many years. Billy also was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church where he was active in the men's Sunday school class and was known as the "Dumpling Man." He enjoyed cooking for his family and friends as well as hunting and was an avid supporter of FSU softball.
Survivors include his wife of almost 61 years, Ann Cross; two sons, Virgil Cross (Terry) and John R. Cross and grandson, Cole Cross all of Tallahassee. He also is survived by his sister-in-law, Edna Dupree (Ken) of Symrna, GA.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Fellowship Baptist Church, with a visitation following. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Softball Coaches Club Seminole Boosters, PO Box 1353, Tallahassee, FL 32302 or Fellowship Baptist Church Renovations, 3705 N. Monroe Street, Tallahassee, FL 32303.
Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Cross family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 31, 2019