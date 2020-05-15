Services
Precious Memories Home for Funerals
2619 South Meridian St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
850-576-4144
Visitation
Sunday, May 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Precious Memories Chapel
Funeral service
Sunday, May 17, 2020
3:00 PM
Precious Memories Chapel
Freeport - Xavier Khalid Lawrence McGill, 5mos, transitioned Sun. May 10 in Freeport. Funeral service will be 3pm Sun. May 17 at Precious Memories Chapel with burial at Midway Community Cemetery in Midway. Visitation will be from 2pm until the hour of service Sun. May 17. Xavier was adored by his loving parents: Xavier Jamal & Paula McGill; his siblings: Gabe Lepoint, and McKenna Lepoint; paternal grandparents: William Augustus & Ruth McGill; maternal grandparents which preceded him in death: Ezra Paul & Leah Frances Gillman and his sister: Maleah Ruth McGill; and a host of other relatives & friends. Dr. Derryck T. Richardson, Sr., LFDE & Precious Memories, Home for Funerals (850) 576-4144 is assisting the McGill family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 15 to May 16, 2020
