Ya Hsueh



Tallahassee - Ya Hsueh was born on March 19, 1936 in Wuxi, China, and passed away on Sunday October 18, 2020 in Tallahassee, Florida at the age of 84. He was married in 1964 and is survived by his wife, Amy, and his sons Gary and Michael. He graduated from National Taiwan University and then emigrated to the US in 1958. In June 1965 he received his doctorate degree from Johns Hopkins University. After completing post-doctorate studies at the University of Washington, he served as a professor of oceanography at Florida State University from 1968, conducting research and teaching at the graduate and undergraduate levels. In 1979, he was chosen as one of five scientists to participate in the revival of oceanography in the newly reopened People's Republic of China. This work began a decades-long scientific partnership between the US & China involving studies of the East China Sea. He retired in June 2003 and was named Professor Emeritus in recognition of meritorious services to the University and on recommendation of the Faculty of the College of Arts & Sciences. A memorial service will be live-streamed on November 1, 2020 from Culley's Meadow Wood Funeral Home in Tallahassee, Florida.









