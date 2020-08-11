1/1
Yajai "Nikki" Scott
Monticello, FL - Yajai "Nikki" Scott, 81, of Monticello passed at home on Friday, August 7, 2020. Funeral services are 1-2 p.m. Saturday in the TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE CHAPEL (850-942-1950). Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at Memorial M.B. Church, Monticello. A native of Ubon, Thailand, Mrs. Scott had lived in the United States since 1974. Supporting her husband's military career, she lived for a while in Woomera, South Australia before settling in Ft. Walton Beach, FL where she worked at Hulburt Field. After retiring, she settled in Lamont. Survivors include her husband, Sammy Lee Scott; children: Utumporn "Thoy" Scott and Surasak "Sam" (Thanyaphon) Scott; stepchildren; Lovie Scott and Renee (Anthony) Harbison. She is also survived by her siblings in Thailand, two brothers, Surakit and Weerapol Prakobphon; two sisters, Jiravan and Veraphon Prakobphon; 18 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Memorial M.B. Church
AUG
15
Funeral service
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
