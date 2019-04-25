Services
Richardson's Family Funeral Care
2627 S Adams St
Tallahassee, FL 32301
850-576-4144
Reposing
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Richardson's Family Funeral Care
2627 S Adams St
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Friendship PB Church
Monticello - Yolanda Denise Williams-Woody, 39, a secretary transitioned Wed. April 17 in Tallahassee. Funeral service will be 11am Sat. April 27 at Friendship PB Church with burial at SouthSide Cemetery in Tallahassee. Yolanda will rest in the mortuary from 3-7pm Fri. April 26 at RICHARDSON'S Tallahassee Chapel (850) 576-4144. She leaves to cherish her memories, her loving husband of 24 years: Henry Latez Woody; 1 biological daughter Dishay Walker, and 4 adopted kids that she loved as her own, Gregory Jr, Trenesia, Ontasia, and Terrance Wilkins; mother: Jean (Thaddeus) Thompson; father: Richard Williams; sister: Nicole and brother: Renado Knight; paternal grandmother: Vinnie Mae Williams; mother in law: Mary Alice Thompson. brother in law: Christopher Thompson. sister in laws: Lori, Janette Thompson; special aunts: Bernice Holiday, and Janice Trawick; best Friend: Kathy Woody; and a host of other relatives & friends
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 25, 2019
