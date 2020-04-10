Services
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
629 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Yolande Rosalind Clarke Mason


1939 - 2020
Yolande Rosalind Clarke Mason Obituary
Yolande Rosalind Clarke Mason

Tallahassee - Yolande Rosalind Clarke Mason departed this life on April 5, 2020, Palm Sunday.

She was born May 30, 1939 in Washington, D.C. to Thelma and Robert Clarke. She was the oldest of three girls including Charlene Hardy and Sheryl Clarke. She excelled in school and eventually received a degree in Medicine from Howard University. She married Thomas Mason in June, 1962 and gave him two sons, Jimmy and Christopher. Sadly, she lost Jimmy to luekemia when he was only four years old. She practiced medicine from D.C. to Illinois to Florida. She retired early from Florida State University due to her own illness. She joined Alpha Kappa Alpha when she was at Howard. Her generous spirit and love of the community led her to become a founding member of Harambee. She was also a member of the Drifters, a charitable social club.

She is survived by her son, Christopher; two sisters; four first cousins; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
