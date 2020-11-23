1/1
Yolonda C. Lawson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Yolonda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Yolonda C. Lawson

Tallahassee, FL - Yolonda Christina Lawson, 39, of Tallahassee, FL passed on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday in Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Viewing is Friday 4-6 p.m. at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Born in Quincy, Yolonda grew up in Tallahassee and had been a housekeeper for Comfort Suites. She was a die-hard University of Florida Gator fan. Survivors include her children: Alander Jr. and LaTrinnedy Upshaw, Aijahlon Farmer, Anthony and Saniya Lawson; parents, Elijah Jr. and Vicky Brown Lawson; siblings: Elijah III, Angela, Stephanie and Angel Lawson, Felicia Coleman and Timothy James Harvey and a host of other relatives and friends.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Sunnyvale Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tillman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved