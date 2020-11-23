Yolonda C. LawsonTallahassee, FL - Yolonda Christina Lawson, 39, of Tallahassee, FL passed on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday in Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Viewing is Friday 4-6 p.m. at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Born in Quincy, Yolonda grew up in Tallahassee and had been a housekeeper for Comfort Suites. She was a die-hard University of Florida Gator fan. Survivors include her children: Alander Jr. and LaTrinnedy Upshaw, Aijahlon Farmer, Anthony and Saniya Lawson; parents, Elijah Jr. and Vicky Brown Lawson; siblings: Elijah III, Angela, Stephanie and Angel Lawson, Felicia Coleman and Timothy James Harvey and a host of other relatives and friends.