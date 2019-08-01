Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
St. John M. B. Church
2125 Keith St
Tallahassee, FL
Yvonne Lowery Lovett Obituary
Yvonne Lowery Lovett

Tallahassee, FL - Yvonne Lowery Lovett, 66, passed on Friday, July 26, 2019. Services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday at St. John M. B. Church, 2125 Keith St., Tallahassee, with burial in Oakfield Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Mrs. Lovett retired after 20 years in the food service industry. Her passion was ensuring the well-being of her husband and children, but especially her grand and great-grandchildren. Her love and memory will be cherished forever by her loving husband of 48 years, Theodore Lovett; daughter, Tiffany (Jeffery) Harris; son, Theodore Lovett, Jr.; grandchildren: Blaze Parker, Aubrey, Sydney, Jeffery Jr. and Ashleigh Charles Harris, Brian Odom, Kiara Ring and Shaterria (Chris) St. Hilaire; great-grands, Storm Mitchell, Kameron and Kenai Harris, Brooklyn Odom, Skylar and Canaan St. Hilaire; brother, Theodore (Pat) Lowery; sisters, Diane McKenzie, Flora Mae ( Louie Jr.) Henry, Essie Mae Miller, Leatha (Arthur) McCloud, Jenny Mathias, Etta Bridgeforth and Altamese Cherilus; mother-in-law, Mrs. Mamie Jackson; and countless other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 1, 2019
