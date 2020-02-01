|
Dr. Yvonne McIntosh
Tallahassee - Dr. Yvonne Elizabeth McIntosh 66, of Tallahassee passed away Monday January 27 at her home. Memorial Service will be held 5:00pm Monday February 3, 2020 at Bethel M.B. Church with burial at Grambling Memorial Gardens in Ruston,LA. Survivors include her sisters Gwendolyn McIntosh Williams and Carol Anita McIntosh and a host of other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers the family would like donation to the Delta Research & Educational Foundation.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020