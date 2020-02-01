Services
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
5:00 PM
Bethel M.B. Church
Dr. Yvonne McIntosh

Dr. Yvonne McIntosh Obituary
Dr. Yvonne McIntosh

Tallahassee - Dr. Yvonne Elizabeth McIntosh 66, of Tallahassee passed away Monday January 27 at her home. Memorial Service will be held 5:00pm Monday February 3, 2020 at Bethel M.B. Church with burial at Grambling Memorial Gardens in Ruston,LA. Survivors include her sisters Gwendolyn McIntosh Williams and Carol Anita McIntosh and a host of other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers the family would like donation to the Delta Research & Educational Foundation.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020
