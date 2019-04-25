|
Zachary L. Byrd
Tallahassee, FL - Zachary Ladrias Byrd, 36, unexpectedly passed on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Tabernacle M.B. Church, with burial in St. Matthews Cemetery, Greenville, FL. Viewing is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. He was employed in Environmental Services at TMH and was a member of Tabernacle. Survivors include his loving wife, Tamela Watson Byrd; children, Zion Amir Byrd, Zakarri Watson and Trevell Springer; parents, Constance Thomas and Derrick (Cheryl) Byrd; siblings, Devrick and Tia Byrd, Jakeria Barrington, Calvin and Demario Thomas and Dion Washington; grandparents, Smythe "Smitty" Byrd, Sr. and Pearline McCloud; godmothers, Ophelia Thomas Mutch and Tonya Clemons; and numerous other relatives and friends.
