Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Tabernacle M.B. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Zachary Byrd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zachary L. Byrd

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Zachary L. Byrd Obituary
Zachary L. Byrd

Tallahassee, FL - Zachary Ladrias Byrd, 36, unexpectedly passed on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Tabernacle M.B. Church, with burial in St. Matthews Cemetery, Greenville, FL. Viewing is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. He was employed in Environmental Services at TMH and was a member of Tabernacle. Survivors include his loving wife, Tamela Watson Byrd; children, Zion Amir Byrd, Zakarri Watson and Trevell Springer; parents, Constance Thomas and Derrick (Cheryl) Byrd; siblings, Devrick and Tia Byrd, Jakeria Barrington, Calvin and Demario Thomas and Dion Washington; grandparents, Smythe "Smitty" Byrd, Sr. and Pearline McCloud; godmothers, Ophelia Thomas Mutch and Tonya Clemons; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now