Zeree H. Smith
Zeree H. Smith

Tallahassee, FL - Zeree Hill Smith, 69, of Tallahassee, FL passed on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Graveside services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday in Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A 1969 graduate of the original Lincoln High School, Zeree was retired from Tallahassee Memorial. She was a member of Mt. Sinai Prayer Temple. Survivors include her children: Sherry (George) Shorter, LaRoy Nelson, Bonita Palmer and Lerraines Nelson; 15 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings: William (Barbara), John A., Sammie L., Wilbert Hill and Catherine Hill Gary; and numerous other relatives and friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
