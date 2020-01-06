Services
Zylphia Crum Roberts

Zylphia Crum Roberts Obituary
Zylphia Crum Roberts

Sopchoppy - Zylphia Crum Roberts, 89, of Sopchoppy, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 4, 2020. She was born August 29, 1930. Zylphia retired from the Wakulla County School Board in 1991 after 25 years of service. She and her husband Bud loved camping and traveling with their special friends, Wilton & Mattie Boland and Silas & Betty Raker. She was a devoted loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a devout Christian and faithful member of Sopchoppy Southern Baptist Church.

Zylphia was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Delbert L. Roberts, Sr. and a son J.L. Roberts, by her parents Lloyd and Mae Crum, 2 sisters Viola Harvey & Betty Mash and 2 brothers Bobby Crum & Henry Crum. She is survived by 2 sons Delbert L. Roberts, Jr. and wife Marian of Catlett, Virginia & Crandall D. Roberts of Sopchoppy, daughter Dianne Gerrell and husband Ted of Crawfordville, daughter-in-law Cathy Roberts of Crawfordville, 7 grandchildren Anthony Roberts, Daniel Roberts and wife Megan, Stacey Aries and husband Mike, Cameron Roberts and wife Chelsea, Brandi Roberts, Eli Gerrell and wife Julia & Heath Gerrell and Michelle Rowe, 13 great grandchildren, brother Thomas Crum and wife Harriett of Carrabelle, sister Zula Smith and husband Coney of Sopchoppy, a host of brother & sister-in-laws and nieces & nephews.

Visitation will be at 10:00 am Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Sopchoppy Southern Baptist Church, 117 Curtis Mill Rd. Sopchoppy, Florida. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at West Sopchoppy Cemetery.

The family would like to express its thanks and gratitude to her caregivers Gail Jetton, Lenore Stokely and Dena Hartman for their compassion, excellent care and love for our mother.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Sopchoppy Southern Baptist Church, 117 Curtis Mills Rd. Sopchoppy, Florida 32358 or the West Sopchoppy Cemetery Committee P.O. Box 85 Sopchoppy, Florida 32358.

Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel in Crawfordville, are assisting the Roberts family. 850-926-5919 Familyfhc.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
