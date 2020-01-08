|
Zyon Pierrelouis
Tallahassee - Zyon Keauntae Pierrelouis, 19, transitioned Sun. Dec. 29 in Tallahassee. Funeral service will be 11am Sat. Jan 11 at the Salvation Army, 2410 Allen Road, Tallahassee, Florida 32312. Visitation will be from 3-7pm Fri. Jan. 10. He leaves to cherish his fond memories his mother: Lori S. Pierrelouis; father: Leroy Christopher; step father: Martin Ward; siblings: Zayne I. Pierrelouis, Tony D. Pierrelouis, Jazmin N. Camara, Destiny Brown, Andrew Cox; grandmother: Lynda A. Pierrelouis; God parents: Angela Cox, Cedric Cunningham; and a host of other relatives and friends. JaRod D. Anderson, LFDE & Precious Memories, Home for Funerals (850) 576-4144., is assisting the Pierrelouis family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020