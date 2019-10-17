|
O'BRIEN, Jean 96, of St. Petersburg, passed away October 1, 2019 at the Sabal Palms Health Center. Born and raised in New Millport, PA, she graduated from Clearfield High School. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert O'Brien Jr., her parents, J. Kerr and Erma Slopey; and a sibling, Connie. Jean is survived by her brother, James Slopey, children, Catherine Beard and Jeffrey O'Brien; grandchildren, Christopher and Robert O'Brien and David Beard; and great-grandchild, Charlotte O'Brien. Jean was a very independent, resourceful and loving person. She grew up in the hills of Pennsylvania and went to Washington, DC during WWII and worked for the Navy. She loved reading, learning and traveling the country and the world. She loved people and was a loyal and loving friend to many. She was the epitome of a real "people person". Her beautiful smile and charming spirit will be remembered by all who knew her. Jean's memorial service will be 2 pm Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Anderson McQueen Tyrone Chapel, 7820 38th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33710. Memorial donations may be made to the Florida Gulf Coast Chapter, 1-800-272-3900. Visit the family's personalized online guest- book at www.AndersonMcQueen.com
