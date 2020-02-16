|
DESPAW, Aaron Michael born on August 16, 1989, passed from this world on January 25, 2020 at the young age of 30. He is survived by his mother and father, Diane and Gary Despaw; brothers, Derek (Katie) and Kyle (Dyandra); grandmother, Linda Atkin; his uncles, Dean (Helene) Hunter, Chris (Nicole) Hunter, and William Despaw; aunts, Amy (William) Sprague, Vicki Laing, and Shirley (Chris) Mousaw; and many beloved cousins and friends. Aaron was a beautiful shooting star, one that made you look in awe of its bright flashing beauty, but gone too fast. You will be missed, our bright shinning star. Our hearts ache in our loss but rejoice in knowing that you are in God's loving arms. We take comfort in knowing you are at peace and that we will meet you there some day soon. There will be a visitation from 1-2 pm, on Saturday, February 22 with a funeral service to follow at 2 pm, 11005 N US Hwy. 301, Thonotosassa, FL 33592. Sunset Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 16, 2020