Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Funeral Home and Memory Gardens
11005 N US Highway 301
Thonotosassa, FL 33592
(813) 986-2402
Resources
More Obituaries for Aaron Despaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aaron Despaw

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aaron Despaw Obituary
DESPAW, Aaron Michael born on August 16, 1989, passed from this world on January 25, 2020 at the young age of 30. He is survived by his mother and father, Diane and Gary Despaw; brothers, Derek (Katie) and Kyle (Dyandra); grandmother, Linda Atkin; his uncles, Dean (Helene) Hunter, Chris (Nicole) Hunter, and William Despaw; aunts, Amy (William) Sprague, Vicki Laing, and Shirley (Chris) Mousaw; and many beloved cousins and friends. Aaron was a beautiful shooting star, one that made you look in awe of its bright flashing beauty, but gone too fast. You will be missed, our bright shinning star. Our hearts ache in our loss but rejoice in knowing that you are in God's loving arms. We take comfort in knowing you are at peace and that we will meet you there some day soon. There will be a visitation from 1-2 pm, on Saturday, February 22 with a funeral service to follow at 2 pm, 11005 N US Hwy. 301, Thonotosassa, FL 33592. Sunset Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aaron's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Home and Memory Gardens
Download Now