PEREIRA, Abelardo "Abe" 91, of Tampa, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020. He was born on January 16, 1929 in Tampa, FL. Abe is laid to rest at Curlew Hills Memory Garden, Palm Harbor, FL. Matthew 11:28 "Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest."



