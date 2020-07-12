HELCK, Abigail Pendleton "Abby" of St. Petersburg, passed away July 7, 2020. From a Small Town to Big Things. Abby dedicated her life to love, teaching and her family. She grew up in the small town of Princeton, West Virginia, where she met her lifelong sweet heart, Chet, at the age of 14. Chet and Abby went from sharing pickles in their junior high school's lunchroom to their first date on Valentine's Day 1966. Their lifelong partnership flourished from there. Abby attended Concord University in West Virginia and graduated with a degree in education and music. She went on to lead a successful teaching career as her passion in the classroom and dedication to her students was evident by many awards and recognitions through the years. She truly cared about every student always making sure everyone in her classroom had what they needed to be successful every day. She especially enjoyed working with students in under privileged communities. Chet and Abby were married May 25, 1974. Their only son, Greg was born in Georgia, October 1984. Abby truly loved her family. She supported Chet throughout his career while working and being an exemplary mother to Greg and all of his friends. Abby became a grandmother for the first time in 2016 and before passing lived to love all three, Preston, Emersyn and Madison. Even in her final days planting flowers with them was her proudest moment. Throughout her life there wasn't a day when Abby didn't have at least three books she was working on while finding some way to help someone else. Her positivity, generosity, and love for others defined her. Abby is survived by her husband, Chet; son, Greg (Sarah) Helck; and grandchildren, Preston, Emersyn and Madison. Ceremonies will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Petersburg Free Clinic in Abby's name. www.brettfuneralhome.net