WIGHTMAN, Abigail Billingsley, died on July 17, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with brain cancer. She was born at the U.S. Naval Hospitat in Annapolis, Maryland and spent her early years on the islands of Guam and Japan prior to moving to Florida. Abby graduated from the University of South Florida and was enrolled in a ma-ster's degree program in education at Saint Leo University. Her life's work was teaching which she loved. She taught in public schools, in Hernando County, Polk County and most recently in Hillsborough County. Abby's hobbies revolved around her love for animals. She spent time with her Whippets training in agility and lure coursing or just lounging with them on the sofa. She was an equestrian eventer competing in the three disciplines of dressage, cross country, and stadium jumping. Abby loved spending ti-me with family and friends. She will be remembered for her great smile, the variety and fashion of her hair styles, her quick wit, the reasoned way she let you know where she stood, and her kind heart. She is survived by her mother, Joanne Billingsley, her beloved son, Owen Wightman, two aunts, Johanna Billingsley-Brown and Lorraine Turant, and her uncle, Joseph Kearney. Her father, Christopher Billngsley a retired Navy Captain, preceded her in death. Abby is lost for now, but loved forever.

