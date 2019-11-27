Abraham DANIELS

DANIELS, Abraham 65, of St. Petersburg, trans-itioned November 20, 2019. He is survived by his sons, Abraham Jr., Bryant, and Jacob Daniels; daughters, Abriana, Star, Marie, and Vanita Daniels, and Cashua Hutley; two brothers; four sisters; grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be Saturday, Nov. 30, 11 am, at New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 3455 21st Ave. S., with viewing one hour prior to services. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 27, 2019
