HORAN, Ada Louise (Vathy) Beloved wife, aunt and godmother has returned to her maker June 6, 2020. A longtime resident of Zephyrhills, FL, she was born to Michael and Florine Cole Vathy in Buffalo, NY in 1952. Ada graduated from Sweethome High School in Buffalo. She began her college education in 1970 as a Spanish major at SUNY in Oswego where she met her future husband, Robert Horan, and was married in 1972. She had to endure the separations of being a Navy wife. In search of new frontiers and a better way of life Ada and Robert relocated to Florida in 1977. Having worked for Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation in New York State, Ada became employed by the Tampa Electric Company. She earned her Associate and Bachelor's degrees in Business Administration, Summa cum Laude, at Saint Leo University. She yearned to join the teaching profession. Ada returned to college earning her Master's Degree in Library Science at USF with high honors and fulfilled her dream by becoming a school librarian in Hillsborough County. She started at Bing Elementary, moved on to Turkey Creek Middle School, then Plant City High School and finished her career at Armwood High School. She loved working with the student's and participated as a sponsor in the Poetry Jam program. She was named Hillsborough County Teacher of the Year for the 1998-1999 school year. Ada was an avid needle worker and quilter. She enjoyed swimming, gardening, travel, learning about other cultures and their history. In addition to her family, she was blessed with having a number of longtime friends both socially and professionally. A funeral Mass will be conducted at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Zephyrhills FL. Please visit www.hodgesfuneralhome.com for service date and time. Instead of flowers, a donation to the Alzheimer's Association or Hospice might be considered.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 10, 2020.