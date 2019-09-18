CATE, Adalaide Julia passed away in Tampa, FL on Friday, September 13, 2019. Adalaide loved church, scripture, Liturgy, serving/ working with people, writing, and organizing. She was a nun for a period of her life, as well as a school teacher, and principal. She earned her Master's degree in education at Goddard College in Vermont. Adalaide travelled the world, she visited Canada, Mexico, Israel, Egypt, Greece, Turkey, Islands of the Mediterranean, parts of Asia, and 29 countries in Europe. In addition, she visited almost every single state in the United States. Visitation will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church at 9 am. Funeral mass will follow at 10 am, also at St. Paul Catholic Church. Burial will be held at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Clearwater following the funeral mass.

