Adalaide CATE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adalaide CATE.
Service Information
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood
3207 W BEARSS AVE
Tampa, FL
33618
(813)-968-2231
Obituary
Send Flowers

CATE, Adalaide Julia passed away in Tampa, FL on Friday, September 13, 2019. Adalaide loved church, scripture, Liturgy, serving/ working with people, writing, and organizing. She was a nun for a period of her life, as well as a school teacher, and principal. She earned her Master's degree in education at Goddard College in Vermont. Adalaide travelled the world, she visited Canada, Mexico, Israel, Egypt, Greece, Turkey, Islands of the Mediterranean, parts of Asia, and 29 countries in Europe. In addition, she visited almost every single state in the United States. Visitation will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church at 9 am. Funeral mass will follow at 10 am, also at St. Paul Catholic Church. Burial will be held at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Clearwater following the funeral mass.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details