HERBST, Adam D. 41, of Indian Shores, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020. Adam was born February 28, 1979 in St. Louis, Missouri. He is survived by his parents, Dennis and Mary (Imgarten) Herbst of St. Louis, MO; his loving daughter, Teya Herbst of Indian Shores; his brother, Matthew (Marissa) Herbst; and two nieces, Rylie and Hunter all of St. Louis, MO. Adam was very close to his cousin, Nathan and survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. He moved to Florida to attend school and was a motorcycle mechanic for many years. Later he worked at Publix and became an assistant manager in their meat department. He had a love for the water and fishing. Our hearts are broken. You are free. Condolences may be offered at: www.serenityfuneralhomelargo.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 10, 2020.
