Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adam MITCHELL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MITCHELL, Adam "Sonny Boy" was born Nov. 1, 1980 in Indianapolis, Indiana, passed Jan. 31, 2020. He received Jesus and was baptized as a teenager at Chapelwood Baptist Church. He had a soft heart for his Mamaw and Papaw. He graduated from Avon High School, Class of 1999. Adam moved to Tampa, Florida in 2014. He loved the beaches, his cargo shorts, and the warmer weather. Adam loved time spent with his son Kane and his family. He loved home cooked food and video games. Adam was like a Shooting Star, his presence so bright yet fading way too soon. Adam leaves behind his beloved son, Kane Mitchell; his parents, Corinne E. Evans; Mark and Karen Mitchell; his siblings, Breona and Daniel Schultz, Grace and Christopher Riley, Blake Evans, Caitlin Evans, plus several beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. No more pain, no more sorrows. Into the Arms of Jesus Christ.

MITCHELL, Adam "Sonny Boy" was born Nov. 1, 1980 in Indianapolis, Indiana, passed Jan. 31, 2020. He received Jesus and was baptized as a teenager at Chapelwood Baptist Church. He had a soft heart for his Mamaw and Papaw. He graduated from Avon High School, Class of 1999. Adam moved to Tampa, Florida in 2014. He loved the beaches, his cargo shorts, and the warmer weather. Adam loved time spent with his son Kane and his family. He loved home cooked food and video games. Adam was like a Shooting Star, his presence so bright yet fading way too soon. Adam leaves behind his beloved son, Kane Mitchell; his parents, Corinne E. Evans; Mark and Karen Mitchell; his siblings, Breona and Daniel Schultz, Grace and Christopher Riley, Blake Evans, Caitlin Evans, plus several beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. No more pain, no more sorrows. Into the Arms of Jesus Christ. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close