MITCHELL, Adam "Sonny Boy" was born Nov. 1, 1980 in Indianapolis, Indiana, passed Jan. 31, 2020. He received Jesus and was baptized as a teenager at Chapelwood Baptist Church. He had a soft heart for his Mamaw and Papaw. He graduated from Avon High School, Class of 1999. Adam moved to Tampa, Florida in 2014. He loved the beaches, his cargo shorts, and the warmer weather. Adam loved time spent with his son Kane and his family. He loved home cooked food and video games. Adam was like a Shooting Star, his presence so bright yet fading way too soon. Adam leaves behind his beloved son, Kane Mitchell; his parents, Corinne E. Evans; Mark and Karen Mitchell; his siblings, Breona and Daniel Schultz, Grace and Christopher Riley, Blake Evans, Caitlin Evans, plus several beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. No more pain, no more sorrows. Into the Arms of Jesus Christ.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 5, 2020