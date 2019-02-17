Adam "Slick" PHILLIPS

  • "My Condolences to you and your family"
    - Prancina Wells
  • "Daddy words can't explain how I'm feeling right now. I miss..."
    - Tomeka Dykes
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow...."
    - Daisy McDaniel-Mitchell
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
    - janet fitzsimmons
  • "Granddaddy, I love and miss you so much ❤"
    - Kami Phillips

PHILLIPS, Adam Jr. "Slick"

firstborn of the late Adam Sr. and Martha Phillips, born Sunday, November 5, 1933 in Midville, Georgia. He passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019 with his children by his side following a lengthy illness. A Memorial service will be held at St Mark Missionary Baptist Church 1301 37th St. S., St. Pete, FL Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 6 pm. Funeral service will be held at Pine Hill Baptist Church, 859 Pine Hill Church Road, Waynesboro, GA Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11 am.
Funeral Home
Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
Funeral Home Details
