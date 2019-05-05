Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hodges Family Funeral Home - Zephyrhills 36327 State Road 54 Zephyrhills , FL 33541 (813)-788-6100 Send Flowers Obituary

GENDREAU, Adam Thomas



Adam was born September 4, 1994 in Tampa, Florida. He was the oldest son of Audrey and Robert Gendreau, and is survived by his two brothers, Matthew and Michael, and his parents.



After attending Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic School, Adam was part of the 2013 graduating class of Land O'Lakes High School International Baccalaureate Program. In 2017, he received his BS in Accounting from USF Saint Petersburg College of Business. As part of the college internship program, Adam worked part-time for United Way Suncoast, processing tax returns for those with low to middle incomes. This college internship was the start of his relationship with United Way Suncoast. Over the next two years, Adam worked as a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Site Coordinator. He was most recently employed by Aspire Financial Services, LLC, as a Revenue Cycle Analyst. During this past tax season, he worked after hours and on weekends in his role as a United Way VITA Site Coordinator, continuing to help the less privileged. A visitation will be held from 6-8 pm at Hodges Family Funeral Home, Hwy 54, Zephyrhills, on May 6. Services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on May 7 at 11 am.



Hodges Family Funeral Home



www.hodgesfuneralhome.com

GENDREAU, Adam ThomasAdam was born September 4, 1994 in Tampa, Florida. He was the oldest son of Audrey and Robert Gendreau, and is survived by his two brothers, Matthew and Michael, and his parents.After attending Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic School, Adam was part of the 2013 graduating class of Land O'Lakes High School International Baccalaureate Program. In 2017, he received his BS in Accounting from USF Saint Petersburg College of Business. As part of the college internship program, Adam worked part-time for United Way Suncoast, processing tax returns for those with low to middle incomes. This college internship was the start of his relationship with United Way Suncoast. Over the next two years, Adam worked as a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Site Coordinator. He was most recently employed by Aspire Financial Services, LLC, as a Revenue Cycle Analyst. During this past tax season, he worked after hours and on weekends in his role as a United Way VITA Site Coordinator, continuing to help the less privileged. A visitation will be held from 6-8 pm at Hodges Family Funeral Home, Hwy 54, Zephyrhills, on May 6. Services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on May 7 at 11 am.Hodges Family Funeral Home Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close