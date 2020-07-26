CELLA, Ada Althea 95, of Tampa, went to be with her Lord July 16, 2020. Born December 15, 1924 in Butler, PA, she met the love of her life, George, in Ohio at Barberton High School. They later moved to Tampa in 1974. She worked in Banking and was a bookkeeper by profession. She was active in the community, volunteering at Tampa Stadium and the Straz Performing Arts Center for over 20 years, as well as working for Meals on Wheels. She was a longtime member of the First Reformed Church of Tampa. She was an avid bridge player, golfer, Bucs fan, and world traveler, but more importantly, a loving wife, devoted mother, grandmother, great-grand-mother, a loyal and treasured friend and excellent travel companion. Althea will be greatly missed by all whose paths she crossed. She was preceded in death by her husband, George; son, George F. Cella Jr.; and daughter, Lisa Lynn Cella. She is survived by her daughters, Cynthia S. Markham, and Rebecca (Tim) L. Pierce; grandchildren, Heather Cella, Gina Cella, Jennifer Walker, and Kelly Gonzales; great-grandchild-ren, Ethan Ramagli, TJ Gonzales, Kenny Gonzales, and Christopher Gonzales; and her beloved dog, Gracie. Graveside services will be held at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL at date to be determined.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store