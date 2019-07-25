Addie BRYANT

Service Information
Smith Funeral Home
1534 18th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL
33705
(727)-894-2266
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
1534 18th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Wake
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
Greater Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church
Obituary
BRYANT, Addie

86, of St. Petersburg, FL transitioned July 20, 2019. A member of Greater Mt. Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church, she is survived by two daughters, Margaret Hollis (Kelvin) and Marjorie Buckner (Charles); son, Alphonso Bryant (Patricia); sisters, Corine Christian (Willie James)and Jackie Frazier; eight grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and other relatives. Funeral service is Saturday, July 27, 11 am, Greater Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church. Visitation is Friday, July 26, 3-5 pm, at Smith Funeral Home/894-2266, wake at 6 pm at the church.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 25, 2019
