Addie Bryant July 20, 1933 - July 20, 2019 Do not weep for me. For I have loved and been loved by my family. By those I loved who loved me back. For I never knew a stranger, only Friends. Do not weep for me. I am not gone. A Mother's love never ends. Your Children: Patricia (Louis), Margaret (Kelvin), Marjorie (Charles), Alphonso (Patricia); and Grands.



