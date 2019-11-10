Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adelaide ALONSO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ALONSO, Adelaide 80, of Tampa passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019. Born and raised in Tampa, Adelaide graduated from Hillsborough High School and will be greatly missed by her high school friends of the class of 1956. Adelaide attended the University of Florida after high school. She was employed for many years by GTE up until her retirement, and then enjoyed a part time career as a realtor with Preston and Farley. During her tenure with GTE, she contributed greatly to the development of what is now Tampa City Center. She loved Tampa and lived in South Tampa until her death. Adelaide was an avid gardener and her yard was impeccable. She especially enjoyed the Christmas season and decorated her house every year to the amazement of all who visited. Adelaide spent the years after her retirement as a volunteer at St. Anthony Hospital, Memorial Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and Hospice of Tampa Bay. Adelaide was preceded in death by her sister, Rosemary; her brother, Frank Alonso Jr.; and her parents, Frank Alonso Sr. and Adelaida Sanchez Alonso of Tampa. She will be fondly remembered by her many friends and the people her path crossed along the way of her special life. Adelaide will be greatly missed by the Hernandez, Vance, Brennan, and Dabolt families. A Memorial Service will held at a later date.

