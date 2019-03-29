SMITH, Adele Fontana
born on January 23, 1935, beloved mother and wife, devoted daughter and sister, and treasured friend, departed this life to be with her husband, parents, sister, and loved ones in Heaven on March 26, 2019. She joyfully lived to serve others in her family, her community at St. Paul's Catholic Church, and through decades of dedicated service to Meals on Wheels. She was predeceased by her husband, John, and is survived by her loving children, Jeanine, Chris, and Steve; her daughters-in-law, Kim and Trang; and her five grandchildren, Jarrod, Natalie, Nicole, AiVy, and Alexandra. The family will receive visitors at a funeral Mass at St. Paul's on Monday, April 1 at 2 pm. The family requests donation to Meals on Wheels of Tampa, 550 W. Hillsborough Ave., Tampa, Florida 33603, in lieu of flowers. Arrangements entrusted to the Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood Chapel, 3207 W. Bearss Ave., Tampa, Florida 33618. To express online condolences, please visit:
BlountCurryCarrollwood.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 29, 2019