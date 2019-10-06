FRIEDLANDER, Adele R. passed away in Palm Harbor, FL at the age of 96, Sept. 26, 2019 after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Jules H. Friedlander. She is survived by her loving family; daughter, Sandra Myers-Doyle (Bob Doyle); son, Paul (Pam) Friedlander; grandchildren, Melissa (Matt) Laurie, Troy (Kelly) Friedlander, Bryce Friedlander; great-grand-children, Jake, Alexandra, Adahlia and Timothy. Adele was born in Brooklyn, NY. Her Celebration of Life will be held at The Preserve of Clearwater, October 19, 2-4 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 6, 2019