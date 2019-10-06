Adele FRIEDLANDER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adele FRIEDLANDER.
Obituary
Send Flowers

FRIEDLANDER, Adele R. passed away in Palm Harbor, FL at the age of 96, Sept. 26, 2019 after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Jules H. Friedlander. She is survived by her loving family; daughter, Sandra Myers-Doyle (Bob Doyle); son, Paul (Pam) Friedlander; grandchildren, Melissa (Matt) Laurie, Troy (Kelly) Friedlander, Bryce Friedlander; great-grand-children, Jake, Alexandra, Adahlia and Timothy. Adele was born in Brooklyn, NY. Her Celebration of Life will be held at The Preserve of Clearwater, October 19, 2-4 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.