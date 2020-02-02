Adelfa Messina

Service Information
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
605 S MACDILL AVE
Tampa, FL
33609
(813)-876-2421
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
605 S MACDILL AVE
Tampa, FL 33609
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
1711 E. 11 Avenue
View Map
Obituary
MESSINA, Adelfa (Rodriguez) 91, resident of Tampa, passed to the Lord, January 30, 2020. Adelfa is survived by daughter, Sandra (Wayne) Odell; grandchildren, Aracely and Alex; sister, Esmeralda Boan; niece, Brenda Ciccare- llo; and many other loving extended family members. Adelfa was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Frank A. Messina. She was a dedicated employee at the Colombia Bank for 40 years. Adelfa was a devoted mother, grandmother, and friend. She was always warm and caring to everyone she knew. Her courage, strength and resiliency will always be remembered as well as her contagious smile and consistent, positive outlook on life. May she rest peacefully in heaven and be rewarded for her faithfulness to God and family. In her words we say, "I love you more." A visitation will be held Thursday, February 6 from 6-8 pm, Blount & Curry, 605 S. MacDill Avenue. The funeral mass will be Friday, February 7, at 12 pm, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1711 E. 11 Avenue with an entombment to follow at Myrtle Hill Cemetery. In memory, please make donations to OLPH Church. www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 2, 2020
